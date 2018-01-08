Hurricanes defensive tackle Kendrick Norton declares for NFL draft

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Kendrick Norton makes an air guitar out of Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg after making a tackle during a 24-20 win against the Seminoles.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami defensive lineman who famously turned a rival quarterback's leg into a musical instrument is leaving school early for the NFL.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton announced Monday that he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

"After a lot of thought, prayer, talking to my family and coaches, I've decided to make myself available for the 2018 draft," Norton said on Instagram. "This decision wasn't an easy one, as I love being a Hurricane, but I feel I'm ready for the next step in realizing my dreams of being an NFL football player."

Norton made headlines for playing air guitar on Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg after tackling the freshman during Miami's 24-20 win against the Seminoles in October.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound junior from Jacksonville started 12 games for the Hurricanes, finishing with 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Norton earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention honors.

Miami cornerback Michael Jackson announced last week that he would return for his final season of eligibility, joining safety Jaquan Johnson. They were tied for the team lead with four interceptions each.

