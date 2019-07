Nesa Silvera playing along the defensive line for the University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes suffered an injury along the defensive line.

The Canes announced that sophomore defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera sustained a right foot injury.

He will undergo surgery later this week.

A timetable for his return will be determined after the operation.

Silvera played in 10 games last season and had 13 tackles.

