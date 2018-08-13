Hurricanes don't let downpour dampen media day

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes indoor practice facility can't be ready soon enough.

The Canes held a practice Monday morning as a strong rain storm poured down in Coral Gables.

Once the Carol Soffer indoor facility is ready, Miami will be able to move practices inside.

The University of Miami is less than three weeks away from kicking off the season against LSU.

Miami's opener is Sept. 2 in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on Local 10.

Miami also held their media day on Monday.

The Canes talked about the balance between playing with swagger and staying humble.

Head Coach Mark Richt said, "I just think the fact that practices are highly competitive, I don't think anyone is getting a big head right now. We know we got a monster of an opener too, so we're not getting overconfident."

Quarterback Malik Rosier said, "We have a great team. We have a lot of old guys. We have a lot of talent. We're gonna be confident, at some points yeah we're going to be a little cocky. The U's coming back so we should be."

