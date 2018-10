N'Kosi Perry led the Hurricanes to a win over Florida State.

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes are out of the top 25.

The latest AP poll does not have Miami listed as a top 25 team.

Last week, the Canes were ranked No. 16.

Miami lost 16-13 at Virginia on Saturday.

The Canes pulled starting quarterback N'Kosi Perry.

Malik Rosier was not able to rally the Canes.

Miami next plays at Boston College on Oct. 26.

The Florida Gators were ranked No. 11.

UCF is ranked No. 10.

