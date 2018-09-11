Hurricanes expect tough road test in Toledo

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are expecting a tough road test this Saturday at Toledo.

Head coach Mark Richt said Tuesday, "It'll be wild. We'll get everything they've got. I'm sure they'll have every single seat sold and they'll be standing room only. Their fans are going to be ready for a great battle. They've been excited about this for a while. "

The Canes head coach was asked about his starting quarterback Malik Rosier.

Richt said, "The bottom line is we're going to play who we think gives us the best chance of wining. That's what we're doing, bottom line. As long as he is that, he'll start. If we think someone else gives us a better chance to win, we'll start that guy."

Miami is now 1-1 after beating Savannah State 77-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

