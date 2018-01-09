Hurricanes finish season ranked No. 13 in final AP poll

Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Orange Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes finished No. 13 in the final Associated Press top 25 poll.

Miami, which started the season 10-0, lost its final three games, including a 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. The Badgers finished seventh.

Alabama received 57 of 61 first-place votes after its 26-23 overtime win against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It was the Crimson Tide's fifth national championship since 2009, all under former Miami Dolphins head coach Nick Saban.

Central Florida received the other four first-place votes and finished ranked No. 6 -- its highest ranking in school history. The Knights were the only undefeated team in college football.

Gov. Rick Scott declared UCF national champions after the Knights defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Auburn beat both Alabama and Georgia during the season.

Georgia finished second, its best ranking since 2007 under former Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt, while Oklahoma was third. Clemson was fourth and Ohio State was fifth.

Penn State finished eighth, TCU finished ninth and Auburn rounded out the top 10.

Clemson was the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team. North Carolina State finished No. 23 and Virginia Tech finished No. 24.

South Florida was ranked No. 21. The USF Bulls beat Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl to finish with 10 or more wins for the second straight season.

Florida, which was not bowl eligible, and Florida State, which defeated Southern Mississippi in the Independence Bowl to finish with a winning record for the 41st consecutive season, were not among the three schools in the state to finish ranked in the top 25.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.