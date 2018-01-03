Hurricanes-FIU game back on for 2018

Miami and Florida International players fight during the third quarter of a football game at the Orange Bowl in this Oct. 14, 2006, file photo. The on-field melee marred the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Panthers in football.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Butch Davis will face his former team next season instead of in 2019.

The University of Miami confirmed to Local 10 News on Tuesday that the Hurricanes will host FIU in 2018 after all.

Miami and FIU were originally scheduled to play the first of a home-and-home series in 2018, but the game was pushed back to 2019.

Moving the FIU to 2018 will complete Miami's nonconference schedule. The Hurricanes will also face LSU in the Sept. 2 season opener in Arlington, Texas, host Savannah State on Sept. 8 and travel to Toledo on Sept. 15.

Miami's Atlantic Coast Conference schedule will include home games against Florida State and Pittsburgh and road games at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

FIU hasn't faced Miami since 2006, when the teams were involved in a brawl at the Orange Bowl. Miami suspended 13 players, while FIU suspended 16 players and dismissed two others from the team after the melee.

Davis coached the Hurricanes from 1995-2000. He recently concluded his first season at FIU, leading the Panthers to an 8-5 record and its first bowl game since 2011.

The date of this year's Miami-FIU game hasn't been determined. The Panthers are still scheduled to host Miami in 2021.

