Hurricanes going back to N'Kosi Perry at quarterback

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks to quarterback N'Kosi Perry during a break in action against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt is going back to N'Kosi Perry.

Richt said Thursday that the redshirt freshman will start at quarterback Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Perry had supplanted fifth-year senior Malik Rosier against North Carolina, but Richt went back to Rosier after Miami's 16-13 loss at Virginia last month.

"I think both Malik and N'Kosi practiced well," Richt told reporters during a conference call. "I think both competed well. We're just making the decision based on who we think gives us the best shot."

Richt didn't rule out the possibility that both quarterbacks will play, as was the case in last weekend's 20-12 loss to Duke.

"We'll start out with N'Kosi and see how it goes," Richt said, according to the Miami Herald.

Rosier started the first four games of the season before Richt made the switch to Perry.

Perry threw for four touchdowns in Miami's comeback win against rival Florida State, but he was benched after a two-interception performance against the Cavaliers.

Both quarterbacks saw playing time during last weekend's game, but it hasn't helped. The Hurricanes (5-4) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Rosier is 3-3 as a starter this season, while Perry is 2-1.

