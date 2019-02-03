Hurricanes great Ed Reed inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former University of Miami star Ed Reed spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Hurricanes great Ed Reed headlines the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced Saturday night.

Reed became one of the best safeties in NFL history after leaving the University of Miami.

Joining Reed in this year's class are Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae and Johnny Robinson.

A first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, Reed spent 12 seasons in the NFL. The nine-time Pro Bowl player helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in his final season in Baltimore, where he spent all but his last year.

Reed led the NFL in interceptions in three different seasons (2004, 2008 and 2010) and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

He finished his NFL career with 64 interceptions, 1,590 interception return yards and nine defensive touchdowns. He also had 643 tackles, six sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries.

After becoming a free agent in 2013, Reed spent the first seven games of the season with the Houston Texans. He finished out his final year with the New York Jets.

Reed was a standout for the Hurricanes during their 2001 national championship season. He still holds the school record for career interceptions with 21, career interception return yards with 389 and interceptions returned for touchdowns with five.

Another Hurricanes great, running back Edgerrin James, barely missed the cut.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.