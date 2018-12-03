Hurricanes heading to Pinstripe Bowl, will face Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook is sacked by the Miami defense during the Orange Bowl.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are heading to the Pinstripe Bowl.

Miami will play Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27.

The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Miami (7-5) finished the regular season on a two-game winning streak after losing four in a row.

The Hurricanes will get a chance at payback after losing to the Badgers 34-24 in last year's Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wisconsin (7-5) began the season ranked No. 4 but fell out of the top 25 after blowout losses at Michigan and Northwestern in October. The Badgers stumbled to a 2-3 record in November and needed three overtimes to beat Purdue.

