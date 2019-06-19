Hurricanes hold youth camp in Homestead

Manny Diaz looks on at a Hurricanes clinic on Wednesday at Harris Field Park

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are spending a large portion of their offseason giving back to the community.

Miami held a clinic Wednesday at Harris Field Park in Homestead.

Dozens of players showed young players the fundamentals of the game.

"I always wanted to do something like this," defensive back Trajan Bandy said. "I told coach I'll come out of my workout and just come back here to give back to the kids, it's always a blessing."

The Hurricanes' season starts Aug. 24 against the University of Florida in Orlando.

