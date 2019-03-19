Hurricanes kick off spring football for first time under Diaz

Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks Tate Martell (18) and N'Kosi Perry (5) work on a drill during the first day of spring practice, March 19, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - There is a new sheriff in town for the Hurricanes. And he's hoping to add a new quarterback to the mix.

Manny Diaz opened his first Hurricanes spring practice as head coach Tuesday while the University of Miami still awaits word from the NCAA on the status of transfer quarterback Tate Martell.

"We're not keeping secrets. When we know, you'll know," Diaz said. "Ultimately we'll see, but right now, the focus is on getting everyone in the locker room as good as they can be."

As for the guys in the locker room, Diaz has infused new energy into the 'Canes program while coining the phrase "The New Miami."

"Outside of this building, I think everyone feels the energy. Everyone feels the passion of what's going on. Inside this building, I think it is summed up by the Miami standard," Diaz said. "That's what has been real here, since we came back in January in the weight room, out here in the offseason programs and today in practice one."

The 'Canes will also hold two scrimmages which will be open to fans: April 13 at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium and April 20 in Orlando.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.