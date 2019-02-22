Hurricanes land another top transfer

Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs from Jaelan Phillips #15 of the UCLA Bruins. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Transfer Portal U just added another big-time player.

Jaelan Phillips announced on Twitter that he is transferring to the University of Miami to play for the Hurricanes football team. Phillips was the No. 1 recruit in the 2017 class but medically retired following the 2018 season because of injuries.

Phillips can play linebacker or defensive end. He played in only four games in 2018 because of a concussion.

New Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has added a number of highly-touted transfers, including QB Tate Martell and DE Trevon Hill. Phillips, however, is the highest-ranked recruit to join UM since Diaz took over.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.