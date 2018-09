De'Andre Wilder is out for the season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes linebacker group became a little smaller on Wednesday.

The Canes announced that De'Andre Wilder is out for the year.

The sophomore sustained a neck injury.

Wilder played 12 games as a freshman.

He had 10 tackles.

The Canes host North Carolina on Thursday.

