Hurricanes linebacker Darrion Owens becomes second player to transfer this year

Former Miami head coach Al Golden, right, greets Hurricanes linebacker Darrion Owens before a game against Virginia, Nov. 22, 2014.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - For the second time in as many days, a University of Miami football player is leaving the team to pursue more playing time elsewhere.

Miami announced Tuesday that linebacker Darrion Owens has decided to leave the team.

"Darrion and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school," head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. "Darrion has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans."

The redshirt junior played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes during the 2017 season, recording 35 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Owens thanked Richt, the coaching staff, his teammates and fans for his time at Miami.

"I'm proud to have earned my degree from the University of Miami and I look forward to this next chapter in my football career," Owens said in a statement.

The move comes one day after Richt announced that redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Fines is also leaving school.

"Ryan and I talked, and he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school," Richt said in a statement Monday.

Fines played in two games for the Hurricanes this past season, recording a sack and a fumble recovery.

No. 11 Miami (10-3) ended its season on a three-game losing streak, including a 34-24 loss to No. 6 Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.