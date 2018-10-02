Hurricanes looking for first home win versus Florida State since 2004

Mark Richt and the Canes are preparing for Florida State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are looking to snap a big streak against Florida State.

Last season, the Canes beat FSU for the first time since 2009.

However, the Hurricanes haven't defeated the 'Noles at home since 2004.

Mark Richt said Monday, "It has been since 2004 that Miami has won at home in this series. That's not very good. It's about as bad as seven losses in a row that we were dealing with going into last year's game. That's a meaningful bit of history that we need to change the course of."

Richt said that FSU has changed under new head coach Willie Taggart.

Richt noted that the Seminoles are running more of a spread system.

As for the quarterback position, Miami is sticking with N'Kosi Perry.

Richt said, "I think we just teach him what to do and have him focus on his job and that's the only thing that's productive, as far as letting your mind going anywhere other than, 'what do I do this play?' "

Miami and Florida State meet Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game is being broadcast in South Florida on Local 10.

