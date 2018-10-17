Hurricanes lose 4-star recruit from class of 2020, days after losing to Virginia

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Just days after an upset loss to Virginia, the Miami Hurricanes have lost a valuable member of their 2020 recruiting class.

South Dade Senior High School offensive guard Jonathan Denis de-committed from Miami, making the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

Please Respect my Decision🙏🏾have a blessed Day pic.twitter.com/8LSA5kpkYm — Jonathan Denis (@jdenis658) October 17, 2018

The four-star offensive lineman committed to the 'Canes shortly before the start of the season.

Miami (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell out of the top 25 after last weekend's 16-13 loss at Virginia.

Denis has received offers from 19 colleges, including Florida, Florida State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia and LSU.

His decision leaves Miami without a committed offensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Denis is considered the 40th best player in the state, according to ESPN's recruiting rankings. Miami leads the way with commitments from eight other Florida players ranked in the top 50 of the 2020 class.

Although Denis didn't specify why he decided to explore other options, there's still plenty of time for Miami to woo him back before he can sign his national letter of intent.

