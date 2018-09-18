Hurricanes lose another tight end to season-ending injury

Miami tight end Brian Polendey (88) and tight end Michael Irvin II run through drills before the start of a game against Georgia Tech, Oct. 14, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Georgia Tech 24-24.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have lost another tight end to a season-ending injury.

Team spokesman Camron Ghorbi announced Tuesday that sophomore tight end Brian Polendey suffered a right knee injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Polendey is scheduled to undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

The Texas native played in Miami's first two games of the season, catching one pass for 14 yards.

Miami is already without tight end Michael Irvin II, who injured his right knee in fall camp and was expected to miss most, if not all, of the season. Irvin is the son of former Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Irvin, who helped Miami win a national title in 1987.

Freshmen tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory have started for the Hurricanes this season.

