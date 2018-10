N'Kosi Perry led the Canes to a win over FSU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes made a small move up the AP poll.

The Canes are now ranked No. 16.

Last week, the Canes were ranked No. 17.

The Hurricanes completed an incredible comeback on Saturday against Florida State.

Miami trailed 27-7 in the 3rd quarter.

The Canes answered with three touchdowns to beat FSU 28-27.

It was the first home win for the Canes over the Seminoles since 2004.

Miami plays at Virginia next Saturday.

