MIAMI - The void left by Manny Diaz is so big, the Hurricanes are filling it with two coaches.

The Canes announced on Friday that Ephraim Banda and Jonathan Patke have been promoted to the roles of co-defensive coordinator. Banda has coached UM's safeties since 2016 while Patke coached the team's outside linebackers in 2017.

Diaz left Miami on Thursday to become the head coach at Temple.





