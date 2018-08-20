Hurricanes No. 8 in preseason AP poll

The Hurricanes have plenty to celebrate after earning a top 10 ranking in both the preseason AP and coaches polls.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Make it a perfect eight.

The Miami Hurricanes are No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. Miami is already ranked No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll.

It is the first top-10 ranking for the Hurricanes in the preseason AP poll since beginning the 2005 season ranked ninth.

Miami won its first 10 games last season, defeated Florida State to snap a seven-game losing streak to the rival, claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title for the first time in school history and played in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 2003 season.

The Hurricanes return several standout defensive players from a season ago, led by junior linebacker Shaq Quarterman, senior cornerback Michael Jackson and senior safety Jaquan Johnson.

Third-year head coach Mark Richt recently proclaimed Malik Rosier as his starting quarterback again this season, but the senior will need to play better down the stretch. Rosier threw just three touchdowns and five interceptions in the final three games of the 2017 season, all losses.

Having go-to receiver Ahmmon Richards back would be a big help. Richards set a school record for receiving yards among freshmen in 2016, catching 49 passes for 934 yards and three touchdowns, but he was hampered by injury last season and was limited to 24 catches for 439 yards and three scores.

Defending national champion Alabama is ranked No. 1, Clemson is No. 2, Georgia is No. 3, Wisconsin is No. 4 and Ohio State is No. 5. Two of Miami's three losses last season were to Clemson in the ACC title game and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are coming off their fifth title in nine seasons under former Miami Dolphins head coach Nick Saban.

Washington is No. 6 and Oklahoma is No. 7. Auburn and Penn State round out the top 10.

Oklahoma opens its season Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic, which is unranked but receiving votes after winning the Conference USA championship in 2017. The Sooners said goodbye to 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield after their double-overtime loss to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, but Major League Baseball prospect Kyler Murray seems like a suitable replacement at quarterback.

Florida State is ranked No. 19 and Central Florida is ranked No. 21. The Knights were the only undefeated FBS team at the end of last season.

The Dan Mullen era at Florida begins with the Gators unranked. Mullen was offensive coordinator at Florida during the national championship seasons of 2006 and 2008.

Miami will open the season Sept. 2 against No. 25 LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hurricanes will also host the 19th-ranked Seminoles on Oct. 6 and travel to No. 20 Virginia Tech on Nov. 17.

