Hurricanes No. 8 in preseason coaches poll

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday.

Miami notched its first top-10 ranking in the preseason poll since 2005.

It is the highest preseason ranking for the Hurricanes in the coaches poll since they began the 2006 season ranked No. 11.

Miami won its first 10 games last season, defeated Florida State to snap a seven-game losing streak to the rival, claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title for the first time in school history and played in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 2003 season.

The Hurricanes return several standout defensive players from a season ago, led by junior linebacker Shaq Quarterman, senior cornerback Michael Jackson and senior safety Jaquan Johnson.

Third-year head coach Mark Richt recently proclaimed Malik Rosier as his starting quarterback again this season, but the senior will need to play better down the stretch. Rosier threw just three touchdowns and five interceptions in the final three games of the 2017 season, all losses.

Having go-to receiver Ahmmon Richards back would be a big help. Richards set a school record for receiving yards among freshmen in 2016, catching 49 passes for 934 yards and three touchdowns, but he was hampered by injury last season and was limited to 24 catches for 439 yards and three scores.

There was no surprise at the top as the last four national champions all checked in among the top three, led by defending champion Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are coming off their fifth title in nine seasons under former Miami Dolphins head coach Nick Saban.

Clemson, which beat Alabama to win the 2016 national championship, is second, while 2014 national champion Ohio State is ranked third. The question remains whether head coach Urban Meyer will be a part of the team when the season begins. Meyer, who coached Florida to a pair of national titles in 2006 and 2008, has been placed on leave while the school investigates whether he knew of alleged domestic abuse by a former assistant.

Georgia is ranked fourth after playing for its first national title since 1980. Oklahoma, which opens its season Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic, is ranked fifth. The Sooners said goodbye to 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield after their double-overtime loss to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, but Major League Baseball prospect Kyler Murray seems like a suitable replacement at quarterback.

Just ahead of the Hurricanes is Wisconsin at No. 7. The Badgers beat Miami 34-24 in last season's Orange Bowl.

Penn State and Auburn round out the top 10.

Florida State is ranked No. 19 and Central Florida is ranked No. 23. The Knights were the only undefeated FBS team at the end of last season.

