Hurricanes picked to repeat as ACC Coastal Division champions

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter of the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Another season, another Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championship for Miami.

That's the prediction from members of the media in attendance at last week's ACC football kickoff event, the conference announced Monday.

Miami was picked to repeat as division champion, while Clemson was picked to repeat as the ACC Atlantic Division champion. The Tigers are once again projected to beat Miami for the ACC championship.

The Hurricanes received 122 first-place votes to represent the Coastal Division in the ACC title game, while the Tigers received 144 first-place votes to represent the Atlantic Division.

Virginia Tech was picked second in the Coastal Division, followed by Georgia Tech, Duke, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Virginia.

Florida State was picked second behind Clemson in the Atlantic Division and received one first-place vote. North Carolina State was third, Boston College was fourth, Louisville was fifth, Wake Forest was sixth and Syracuse was last.

Clemson had 139 out of a possible 148 votes as the preseason pick to win the ACC. Five voters picked Miami, two picked the Wolfpack, and one each picked the Seminoles and the Hokies.

This is the fifth time Miami has been picked to win the Coastal Division since the ACC split into two divisions in 2005. The Hurricanes played in the 2017 ACC title game for the first time in school history, falling to Clemson 38-3.

