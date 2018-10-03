Hurricanes prepare for intensity of showdown with Florida State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes know that Florida State is going to bring the intensity on Saturday.

Oddsmakers have the 'Canes as nearly two touchdown favorites.

But the 'Canes are not buying the hype.

"FSU comes into our house, they want to play us like they're winning the championship this year," linebacker Zach McCloud said. "Every game that FSU plays Miami, no matter where the two teams stand, it's a battle."

Even though FSU's offensive line has struggled this year, Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz points to Florida State's most recent game.

"If you really look at the way they played against Louisville, (quarterback Deondre) Francois was pretty clean in that game," Diaz said. "So I think they feel like they're improving. I think that we have to go play Miami Hurricanes football."

The 'Canes haven't defeated FSU in South Florida since 2004.

"It's Miami-Florida State," Diaz added. "Everyone is going to play their best."

Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen in South Florida on Local 10.

