Hurricanes QB Evan Shirreffs to transfer

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs warms up during a game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 2, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs is leaving school in search of more playing time.

"Evan and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school," head coach Mark Richt said in a news release Monday. "We appreciate all the hard work Evan has put in on and off the field, and we wish him all the best in his future plans."

Shirreffs played in four games for the Hurricanes last season behind starter Malik Rosier, but he wasn't likely to beat out Rosier, redshirt freshmen N'Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon or incoming freshman Jarren Williams in 2018.

"I want to thank coach Richt, the staff and my teammates for an incredible 3 years at the University of Miami," Shirreffs announced Monday on Twitter. "I have decided to seek opportunities as a graduate transfer for my final 2 years of eligibility."

I want to thank Coach Richt, the staff, and my teammates for an incredible 3 years at the University of Miami. I have decided to seek opportunities as a graduate transfer for my final 2 years of eligibility. — Evan Shirreffs (@eshirreffs) January 15, 2018

Shirreffs completed 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards in his Miami career.

