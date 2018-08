Malik Rosier is keeping his starting spot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Malik Rosier has been named to a prestigious list.

The Hurricanes quarterback was named to the Manning Award watch list on Thursday.

The list includes the top 30 quarterbacks in the country heading into the season.

Rosier led Miami to 10 wins in 2017.

Rosier threw for 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Canes open the season on Sept. 2 against LSU in Dallas.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.