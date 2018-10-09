Hurricanes quarterback Cade Weldon suspended 4 games for team rules violation

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cade Weldon prepares to take a snap during practice on the first day of fall camp at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Aug. 4, 2018. Weldon is the son of former Florida State quarterback Casey Weldon.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cade Weldon is in the midst of serving a four-game suspension.

Team spokesman Camron Ghorbi announced Tuesday that Weldon missed last Saturday's 28-27 win against Florida State because of a violation of team rules.

Weldon will also miss the next three games as part of the suspension.

The redshirt freshman is third on the depth chart behind redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry and redshirt senior Malik Rosier, who began the season as the starter.

Weldon is the son of former Florida State star quarterback Casey Weldon, who was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1991 and played for Miami head coach Mark Richt when he was quarterbacks coach for the Seminoles.

Cade Weldon has appeared in three games this season, completing 2-of-3 passes for 14 yards. He also scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run against Savannah State.

