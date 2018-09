Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry drops back to pass in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 27, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes took a small dip in the AP poll on Sunday.

The Canes moved from No. 16 to No. 17 in the latest AP poll.

Miami certainly took care of business on Thursday night against North Carolina.

The Canes won their ACC opener 47-10.

Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Miami-FSU showdown can be seen in South Florida on Local 10.

