Hurricanes running back Lorenzo Lingard undergoes knee surgery

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes running back Lorenzo Lingard is undergoing knee surgery.

The team confirmed Tuesday that Lingard was injured during Monday's practice.

The operation will happen later this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute.

A timetable for his return has not yet been determined.

Lingard had 17 carries this season for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

He played too many games this season to qualify for a redshirt year.

Miami (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) plays Friday at Boston College (5-2, 2-1).

