Hurricanes receiver Dayall Harris transferring for final year of eligibility

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dayall Harris is leaving the team in search of another school to complete his eligibility.

"Dayall and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this summer and pursue opportunities for more playing time at another school," head coach Mark Richt said in a statement released by the school Tuesday. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

Harris, a redshirt senior from Jackson, Mississippi, caught 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Hurricanes. He is scheduled to graduate this summer.

As a graduate transfer, Harris would be able to play at another Division I FBS school immediately.

Harris made his first and only start in last year's game against Toledo. He hauled in two receptions for 16 yards, including his first career touchdown. His other touchdown was a 36-yard catch against Virginia.

"I would like to thank my Hurricanes teammates and coaches for all of their help and support during my time here," Harris said in a statement. "I am proud to be getting my degree from Miami and I'm excited to see what the future holds for me."

Harris began his career at Mississippi, but did not play. He spent the 2015 season at a junior college in his hometown before transferring to Miami in 2016.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.