Hurricanes WR Richards football career ends with neck injury

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The promising football career of Hurricanes wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is over.

The team announced Sunday that Richards has been diagnosed with a disabling neck injury.

He will never play football again.

Richards said, "I'm extremely appreciative of the University's athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first."

Richards played 22 games for the Hurricanes over 3 seasons.

He earned Freshman All-America and second-team All-ACC honors in 2016, breaking Michael Irvin's school record for receiving yards for a freshman with 934.

