Hurricanes show off bling ahead of showdown with Gators

MIAMI - The turnover chain appears to be getting a friend.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has said that he will add an offensive equivalent to the famed chain.

On Thursday night, the Canes tweeted, "Two chains. Two more days. Who's ready for Canes football?"

Diaz has taken over as the head coach.

He said during the offseason, Miami wanted an equivalent for the offense if they make a big play.

The turnover chain became a national phenomenon when Miami's defense broke out the bling to celebrate a big turnover.

Miami hopes to break out the new chain when they play the Florida Gators on Saturday night.

The Canes and the University of Florida kick off the college football season in Orlando.

