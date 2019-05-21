Hurricanes, Southern Mississippi to meet at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022

The Miami Hurricanes take the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 24, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will meet Southern Mississippi for the first time in 2022.

The Hurricanes and Golden Eagles have agreed to play Sept. 10, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami announced Tuesday.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Perhaps the most famous alumnus to play for the Golden Eagles is former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who threw for 7,695 yards and 52 touchdowns as a four-year starter.

Miami announced a two-for-one series against South Florida last week. The Hurricanes will host USF in 2025 and 2028 in exchange for a game in Tampa in 2027.

The Hurricanes have scheduled several nonconference games against Power Five schools in future seasons, including Alabama in Atlanta (2021) and home-and-home series against Michigan State (2020 and 2021) and Texas A&M (2022 and 2023).

