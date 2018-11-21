Hurricanes star receiver Thomas misses practice amid reports he left team

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes receiver Jeff Thomas missed his second straight practice Wednesday amid rumors the star sophomore had left the team.

The Miami Herald reports Thomas left Tuesday's practice and did not attend team meetings afterwards. The report claims he also has a fractured relationship with members of the coaching staff.

Despite missing the two practices, a team spokesperson said Thomas "is a still a member of our football team."

Thomas's status is the latest bit of bad news for a Hurricanes team that has struggled to a 6-5 record with the regular season finale coming Saturday against Pittsburgh.

A source told the Herald that Thomas, who is from East St. Louis, Ill., is interested in transferring to Illinois.

Thomas currently leads the Hurricanes in receiving with 35 receptions for 563 yards and three touchdowns, but was benched for the first two series of Miami's win over Virginia Tech last Saturday for an unknown reason.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.