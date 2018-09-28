Hurricanes start quarterback N'Kosi Perry against UNC

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry drops back to pass in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The N’Kosi Perry era has begun.

Perry took the opening snap for the Miami Hurricanes at the start of Thursday night's game against North Carolina.

The redshirt freshman replaces senior Malik Rosier, who has started for Miami since last season.

Head coach Mark Richt was coy about naming Perry starting quarterback, but Perry's performance in relief of Rozier last weekend in the win against Florida International made it all but a foregone conclusion.

Perry was a four-star dual-threat quarterback when he signed with the Hurricanes out of Ocala's Vanguard High School, choosing Miami over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and West Virginia.



