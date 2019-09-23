Hurricanes to face Hokies in afternoon game at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Hurricanes line up against the Virginia Tech Hokies during a game at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov. 4, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will play a third consecutive afternoon game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami's Oct. 5 game against Virginia Tech will be played at 3:30 p.m. on either Local 10, ESPN or ESPN2, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. A network will be determined Sunday.

The Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1 ACC) are 2-0 at home, having defeated Bethune-Cookman 63-0 and Central Michigan 17-12 the past two weekends.

Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-1 ACC) will be the third of five consecutive home games for the Hurricanes -- their longest homestand since 1987.

Miami has beaten the Hokies in consecutive seasons, winning 38-14 last season and 28-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2017.

