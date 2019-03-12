Hurricanes to host open scrimmage in Orlando to conclude spring practice

University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team onto the field before the start of a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Sept. 27, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will host two open scrimmages this spring, including one in Orlando.

Miami announced its spring practice schedule Tuesday.

There will be three scrimmages, two of which will be open to the public, and 12 on-campus practices at the Coral Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

The first open scrimmage will be held April 13 at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium. The second open scrimmage, which will conclude spring practice, will be held April 20 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, where the Hurricanes will open the 2019 season against Florida.

There will be free admission to both open scrimmages.

"We're excited to kick off spring football and we're also excited that our fans have two chances to see us scrimmage in April," first-year head coach Manny Diaz said. "It was important to us to have a scrimmage in Dade County, and we also have an opportunity to experience the setup at Camping World Stadium to conclude the spring."

Below is the list of Miami's 15 spring practice sessions:

Tuesday, March 19 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Wednesday, March 20 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Friday, March 22 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Tuesday, March 26 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Thursday, March 28 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Saturday, March 30 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Tuesday, April 2 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Thursday, April 4 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Saturday, April 6 (closed to public and media)

Tuesday, April 9 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Thursday, April 11 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Saturday, April 13 (noon, Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium)

Tuesday, April 16 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Thursday, April 18 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Saturday, April 20 (noon, Camping World Stadium)

