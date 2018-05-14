Hurricanes to host UAB at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020

Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas celebrates with teammates after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Notre Dame last year. The Hurricanes will host UAB on Sept. 19, 2020.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have completed their 2020 football schedule with the addition of Alabama-Birmingham.

Miami announced Monday that it will host UAB on Sept. 19, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

"We're excited about the addition of UAB to our schedule for 2020," deputy athletic director Jennifer Strawley said. "We are always striving for a competitive nonconference slate to complement our (Atlantic Coast Conference) schedule."

In addition to the Blazers, Miami will also host Temple and travel to Michigan State in 2020. Another non-conference game against Florida International is also tentatively scheduled for 2020.

The Hurricanes host ACC opponents Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Florida State in 2020. They visit Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest that year.

Miami will open the 2018 season against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

