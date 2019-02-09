Hurricanes Football

Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager leaving for Georgia

Graduate transfer to join Bulldogs for final year of eligibility

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager is headed to Georgia as a graduate transfer.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager is transferring to Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

Cager announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5 Maryland native caught a career-high 21 passes for 374 yards and led the Hurricanes with six touchdowns in 2018.

As a graduate transfer, Cager will be eligible to play right away for the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart.

"I am excited for this new journey with coach Smart and the entire UGA family," Cager wrote.

Cager thanked Miami for providing him the "opportunity to grow personally, academically and athletically." He also thanked new Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who took over after Mark Richt unexpectedly resigned after a 7-6 season in 2018.

"I hold coach Diaz in high regard and appreciate his patience and understanding as I considered my future athletic goals," Cager wrote.

The Bulldogs must replace four of their top five pass-catchers from last season.

