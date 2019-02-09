Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager leaving for Georgia

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager is transferring to Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

Cager announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

I have decided to transfer to UGA where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I am excited for this new journey with Coach Smart and the entire UGA family. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/a3cNpXujfT — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) February 8, 2019

The 6-foot-5 Maryland native caught a career-high 21 passes for 374 yards and led the Hurricanes with six touchdowns in 2018.

As a graduate transfer, Cager will be eligible to play right away for the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart.

Cager thanked Miami for providing him the "opportunity to grow personally, academically and athletically." He also thanked new Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who took over after Mark Richt unexpectedly resigned after a 7-6 season in 2018.

I want to thank the many wonderful Canes fans who’ve been so supportive of me throughout the years. The University of Miami provided me the opportunity to grow personally, academically, and athletically thanks to amazing coaches, trainers, and play with an incredibly talented — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) February 8, 2019

I’m thankful for all the coaches and schools that reached out to me as this wasn’t an easy decision. — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) February 8, 2019

The Bulldogs must replace four of their top five pass-catchers from last season.

