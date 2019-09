Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams has been named the ACC rookie of the week.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams picked up an honor Monday.

Williams was named Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the week.

The 'Canes quarterback led Miami (1-2, 0-1 ACC) to a 63-0 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Williams finished 19-of-24 for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

The 'Canes picked up their first win of the season Saturday.

