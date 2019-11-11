Jarren Williams receives ACC honors for record-setting performance

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams reacts after throwing his sixth touchdown of the game against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half, Nov. 9, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Canes quarterback Jarren Williams has been honored for his record-setting performance on Saturday.

Williams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week.

Williams set a new school record by throwing six touchdown passes for the Hurricanes in their win over Louisville.

The Canes quarterback wasn't the only player recognized for his outstanding game.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.

On his senior day, Pinckney had eight tackles (seven solo) and three tackles for loss.

The Canes have a bye week.

Next up, Miami will FIU at Marlins Park.

