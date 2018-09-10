Kickoff time set for Hurricanes game against FIU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will return to Hard Rock Stadium for an afternoon kickoff against Florida International.
Kickoff for Miami's game against FIU is set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
It will be the first game between the No. 21 Hurricanes (1-1) and Panthers (1-1) in more than a decade.
A sideline-clearing melee in 2006 resulted in the suspension of 31 players -- 13 from Miami and 18 from FIU, two of whom were later dismissed.
FIU is coached by Butch Davis, who led the Hurricanes to a 51-20 record in six seasons from 1995-2000.
The Hurricanes are 2-0 against the Panthers, winning 35-0 in 2006 and 23-9 in 2007. They haven't allowed a point at Hard Rock Stadium this year, defeating Savannah State 77-0 last Saturday.
