Kickoff time set for Hurricanes game against FIU

Team mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the Miami Hurricanes onto the field for their home opener against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will return to Hard Rock Stadium for an afternoon kickoff against Florida International.

Kickoff for Miami's game against FIU is set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

It will be the first game between the No. 21 Hurricanes (1-1) and Panthers (1-1) in more than a decade.

A sideline-clearing melee in 2006 resulted in the suspension of 31 players -- 13 from Miami and 18 from FIU, two of whom were later dismissed.

FIU is coached by Butch Davis, who led the Hurricanes to a 51-20 record in six seasons from 1995-2000.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 against the Panthers, winning 35-0 in 2006 and 23-9 in 2007. They haven't allowed a point at Hard Rock Stadium this year, defeating Savannah State 77-0 last Saturday.

