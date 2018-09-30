Kickoff time set for Miami's rivalry game against Florida State

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Darrell Langham celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 7, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will face rival Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on Local 10.

ABC announced the kickoff time for the Oct. 6 rivalry game at Hard Rock Stadium late Saturday.

No. 16 Miami (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won four consecutive games since dropping its season opener to LSU. The Hurricanes crushed North Carolina 47-10 in their ACC opener Thursday night.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-2), meanwhile, have won their last two games after a 1-2 start, including a 28-24 victory Saturday at Louisville.

Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles in a 24-20 win in Tallahassee last season.

The Hurricanes haven't beaten FSU at home since they played in the old Orange Bowl in their inaugural ACC game in 2004.

