Malik Rosier to start against Wisconsin in Pinstripe Bowl

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier throws the ball prior to the game against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NEW YORK - Miami quarterback Malik Rosier will get the start against Wisconsin in Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl.

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Richt has juggled between Rosier and redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry throughout the season, but Perry started the final two games -- both victories for the Hurricanes (7-5).

Miami faces the Badgers (7-5) in a rematch of last year's Orange Bowl, which Wisconsin won 34-24. It will be the final game of Rosier's career.

The redshirt senior has thrown for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns in six starts for the Hurricanes this season.

Perry has thrown for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns.

