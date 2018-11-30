Mark Richt loses coveted QB recruit -- his nephew

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Family over football apparently doesn't apply when it comes to college recruiting.

Coveted Georgia quarterback prospect Max Johnson spurned his uncle, Miami head coach Mark Richt, on Wednesday, announcing on Twitter his commitment to Louisiana State.

Johnson is the son of former Florida State and NFL quarterback Brad Johnson. Richt is the brother of Brad Johnson's wife.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Oconee County High School quarterback is the third-rated pocket passer in the class of 2020 and the 47th-ranked overall recruit, according to ESPN's recruiting rankings.

Johnson's announcement leaves the Hurricanes without a quarterback commitment for their 2019 or 2020 classes, ESPN reported.

At least he didn't throw shade at his uncle, acknowledging Richt for giving him his first scholarship offer.

Still, he didn't do anything to help Miami's quarterback quandary, as redshirt senior Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry see-sawed between starter and backup for the Hurricanes this season.

Johnson's father played for Richt when he served as quarterbacks coach under Bobby Bowden. Brad Johnson was the starting quarterback for the Seminoles in 1990 before losing his job to eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up Casey Weldon.

LSU thumped Miami 33-17 in the season opener.

