Meet the 2018 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A storm is coming to Coral Gables.

The remaining pieces of the 2018 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class will be assembled on National Signing Day.

Miami already signed 18 recruits during the early signing period in December. Ten of them are enrolled in classes and already on campus.

Below are the signees for the 2018 class. This information will be updated throughout the day.



The WR room is STACKED.



From GA to FL, Welcome to The U, Marquez Ezzard! pic.twitter.com/ddSYz2NUMr — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 7, 2018

That special South Florida speed is staying home!



Welcome to The U, Nigel Bethel! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6u9aLrICuH — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 7, 2018

The ink is officially dry on this one.



Welcome to the U, DJ Ivey! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/hVOQMFW2Ub — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

The first #Storm18 big man is officially in.



Welcome to The U, DJ Scaife, Jr.! pic.twitter.com/KKuZfaldmz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

Made in Dade.



Dee Wiggins comes in as the first WR to sign today. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/8hcQzB2Nye — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

All 6'7" and 225 lbs are headed to Coral Gables.



💪💪💪



Welcome to The U, Greg Rousseau! pic.twitter.com/xl5HCTLtQT — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

From Texas to the 305, welcome to The U, Bubba Baxa! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/Y5eqqL9EkU — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

Another big man has officially ✍️!



Welcome to The U, John Campbell, Jr.! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/znnW698hdP — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

.@ArmyAllAmerican Mark Pope is officially a Hurricane!



Welcome to The U, Mark! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/PgZw23WxRD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

A workhorse has been added to the backfield.



Welcome to The U, Camron Davis! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6v4l9yc4OR — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



The Ambassador, Lorenzo Lingard, is officially a Miami Hurricane. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/p93QyaWoN0 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

Another @ArmyAllAmerican is now a Cane!



Welcome to The U, Brian Hightower. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/eI5SxCfkq1 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

#TightEndU continues...



One of the best TE prospects in America is a Cane. Welcome, Will Mallory! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/kbQJKbSWwx — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

A 🔒⬇️ DB is staying home!



Welcome to The U, Gilbert Frierson. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6gm8ydmJx1 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

Another ambassador signs the dotted line.



Welcome to The U, Brevin Jordan! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/Fr2G0onqrc — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

Born and bred in Miami-Dade.



Welcome to The U, Patrick Joyner, Jr.! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/AZPk3cu15f — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017

This monster of a man is making his way down to Coral Gables.



Welcome to The U, Cleveland Reed! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/qGuvmnRy5R — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2017

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.