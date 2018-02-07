Meet the 2018 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A storm is coming to Coral Gables.
The remaining pieces of the 2018 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class will be assembled on National Signing Day.
Miami already signed 18 recruits during the early signing period in December. Ten of them are enrolled in classes and already on campus.
Below are the signees for the 2018 class. This information will be updated throughout the day.
The WR room is STACKED.
From GA to FL, Welcome to The U, Marquez Ezzard! pic.twitter.com/ddSYz2NUMr — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 7, 2018
That special South Florida speed is staying home!
Welcome to The U, Nigel Bethel! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6u9aLrICuH — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 7, 2018
As real as It gets. #WelcomeToTheU, Realus George! pic.twitter.com/h3grJDKX0f — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
The ink is officially dry on this one.
Welcome to the U, DJ Ivey! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/hVOQMFW2Ub — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
The first #Storm18 big man is officially in.
Welcome to The U, DJ Scaife, Jr.! pic.twitter.com/KKuZfaldmz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
Made in Dade.
Dee Wiggins comes in as the first WR to sign today. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/8hcQzB2Nye — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
The legacy continues.
Al Blades, Jr. makes It official. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/DmsuT5nv3Y — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
All 6'7" and 225 lbs are headed to Coral Gables.
💪💪💪
Welcome to The U, Greg Rousseau! pic.twitter.com/xl5HCTLtQT — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
From Texas to the 305, welcome to The U, Bubba Baxa! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/Y5eqqL9EkU — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
Another big man has officially ✍️!
Welcome to The U, John Campbell, Jr.! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/znnW698hdP — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
.@ArmyAllAmerican Mark Pope is officially a Hurricane!
Welcome to The U, Mark! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/PgZw23WxRD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
A workhorse has been added to the backfield.
Welcome to The U, Camron Davis! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6v4l9yc4OR — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The Ambassador, Lorenzo Lingard, is officially a Miami Hurricane. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/p93QyaWoN0 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
Another @ArmyAllAmerican is now a Cane!
Welcome to The U, Brian Hightower. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/eI5SxCfkq1 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
#TightEndU continues...
One of the best TE prospects in America is a Cane. Welcome, Will Mallory! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/kbQJKbSWwx — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
A 🔒⬇️ DB is staying home!
Welcome to The U, Gilbert Frierson. #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/6gm8ydmJx1 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
Another ambassador signs the dotted line.
Welcome to The U, Brevin Jordan! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/Fr2G0onqrc — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
Born and bred in Miami-Dade.
Welcome to The U, Patrick Joyner, Jr.! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/AZPk3cu15f — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
🏈💪
A big-time gunslinger!
Welcome to The U, Jarren Williams! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/Byh4PezFo7 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
🤫#Storm18 🔥🔥🔥 still coming!
Welcome to The U, Gurvan Hall. pic.twitter.com/uDEGHLEn6t — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2017
This monster of a man is making his way down to Coral Gables.
Welcome to The U, Cleveland Reed! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/qGuvmnRy5R — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2017
