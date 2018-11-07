Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz nominee for Broyles Award

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz coaches his players during practice, Aug. 4, 2016, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is once again a nominee for the nation's top assistant coach.

Diaz is one of 53 nominees for the Broyles Award.

Wednesday's nomination is the third such for Diaz in as many seasons. He was also a nominee in 2016 and 2017.

Under Diaz's direction, the Hurricanes are ranked second nationally in total defense and passing yards allowed. They are also first in tackles for loss per game and third-down defense.

No Miami assistant has won the award since former defensive coordinator Randy Shannon took home the honor during the 2001 national championship season.

A 19-member selection committee comprised of former head coaches, along with a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America, will select 15 semifinalists and five finalists.

The winner will be announced Dec. 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

