Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz reportedly vying for Temple job

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has reportedly interviewed for the vacant head coaching job at Temple.

Various news outlets are reporting that Diaz interviewed for the Temple job Monday.

FootballScoop.com is reporting that Diaz and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko are "two names that sources specifically mentioned are of interest" to Temple.

The Owls are in search of a new head coach after Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech. Temple finished the regular season 8-4 and second in the American Athletic Conference East Division. The Owls will face Duke in the Independence Bowl.

Miami's defense is one of the best in the country. The Hurricanes rank second nationally in total defense and lead the country in passing yards allowed, tackles for loss and third-down defense.

Diaz, who began his career as a graduate assistant at Florida State when Miami head coach Mark Richt was offensive coordinator for the Seminoles, has never been a head coach, but he's been a successful defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State prior to reuniting with Richt in Miami in 2016.

An email to the University of Miami seeking comment hasn't been returned.

The Hurricanes (7-5) will face Wisconsin (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium later this month.

