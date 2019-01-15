Miami-FIU football game to be played at Marlins Park

The Hurricanes and Panthers will face off on the gridiron at Marlins Park in November.

MIAMI - The 2019 football game between the University of Miami and Florida International University will be played at Marlins Park.

FIU has scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the relocation of its Nov. 23 home game against the Hurricanes.

Even though the Panthers will be the home team, it's probably going to feel a lot like home for the Hurricanes, who played at the old Orange Bowl from 1937 until 2007, when the team moved to Hard Rock Stadium.

The Panthers played their home games at the Orange Bowl in 2007 while their on-campus stadium was being renovated.

Marlins Park, which opened as home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins in 2012, was built on the old Orange Bowl site. Marlins Park was also home to the now-defunct Miami Beach Bowl from 2014 to 2016.

FIU was 9-4 last season under former Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis, while Miami finished 7-6. Head coach Mark Richt resigned after the season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Miami is 3-0 all-time against the Panthers, including a 31-17 victory last year.

