Hurricanes host North Carolina, Florida State to open 2018 ACC slate

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier throws as Florida State and Miami fans look on during Miami's 24-20 win against the Seminoles on Oct. 7, 2017 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will open its 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at home against North Carolina on a Thursday night.

The ACC unveiled its league schedule Wednesday, which includes a Sept. 27 nationally televised game between the Hurricanes and Tar Heels on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Miami, which was undefeated at home against ACC teams, will host back-to-back conference opponents, welcoming Florida State to Hard Rock Stadium on the first Saturday in October. The Hurricanes ended a seven-year losing streak to FSU with a 24-20 win in Tallahassee last year, but they haven't beaten the Seminoles in South Florida since 2004.

The Hurricanes will travel to Virginia and Boston College on consecutive weekends. Miami visits the Cavaliers on Oct. 13 and the Eagles for a Friday night game Oct. 26.

Miami returns home Nov. 3 for a game against Duke before a pair of tough road games against Georgia Tech on Nov. 10 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 17.

The Hurricanes finish the season Nov. 24 with a home game against Pittsburgh. Miami won its first 10 games last year before falling to the Panthers in the regular-season finale.

It was previously announced that Miami would open the 2018 season against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2. The game will be televised on Local 10.

In addition to the home opener against FCS opponent Savannah State, the Hurricanes will travel to Toledo on Sept. 15 and host Florida International on Sept. 22.

The FIU game will be the first meeting between the schools since 2006, which was overshadowed by a brawl at the old Orange Bowl. Miami suspended 13 players for the incident, while FIU suspended 16 players and dismissed two others from the team after the melee.

Miami ended last season on a three-game skid, including a 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

2018 Miami Hurricanes Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 2: vs. LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Saturday, Sept. 8: Savannah State

Saturday, Sept. 15: at Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 22: FIU

Thursday, Sept. 27: North Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 6: Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 13: at Virginia

Friday, Oct. 26: at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 3: Duke

Saturday, Nov. 10: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 17: at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 24: Pittsburgh

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.